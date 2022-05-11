Smith Salley & Associates Increases Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Smith Salley & Associates grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 294,159 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,667 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $4,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.8% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 77,326 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 15,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 147,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Stephens upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.71.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.91. The company had a trading volume of 653,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,382,630. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $12.71 and a twelve month high of $17.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 52.99%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Steven Lee Rhodes sold 14,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total transaction of $195,282.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 127,581 shares in the company, valued at $1,694,275.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 8,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $128,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Bancshares (Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.