Smith Salley & Associates Sells 300 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Smith Salley & Associates lessened its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 15,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 159.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 166,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,814,000 after acquiring an additional 102,263 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 55,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,649,000 after acquiring an additional 7,649 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 80,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,882,000 after buying an additional 10,363 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $277,000. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.92.

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total transaction of $347,215.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total transaction of $842,087.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE DGX traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $133.68. 20,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,244,115. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $125.77 and a 1 year high of $174.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.05.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical research company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

