Smith Salley & Associates Takes Position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWL. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the third quarter worth $207,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 456,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,017,000 after purchasing an additional 16,646 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,822,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 24,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWL traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $93.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,561. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.68. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.82 and a fifty-two week high of $115.34.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

