Snowball Price Down 51.3% Over Last Week (SNOB)

Snowball (SNOB) traded 34% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. Snowball has a market cap of $208,992.61 and approximately $3,214.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Snowball coin can now be bought for about $0.0410 or 0.00000133 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Snowball has traded down 51.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Snowball alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003229 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001523 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $166.41 or 0.00538625 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58,850.91 or 1.90480546 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00032818 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,296.82 or 0.07434028 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Snowball

Snowball’s total supply is 17,617,074 coins and its circulating supply is 5,103,523 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball

Snowball Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snowball directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Snowball should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Snowball using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Snowball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Snowball and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.