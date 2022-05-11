Solanium (SLIM) Price Reaches $0.15 on Major Exchanges

Solanium (SLIM) traded down 18.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. Solanium has a total market capitalization of $14.14 million and approximately $3.08 million worth of Solanium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Solanium has traded 33% lower against the dollar. One Solanium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000489 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003198 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001449 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.74 or 0.00530571 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58,744.39 or 1.88055251 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00032298 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,284.45 or 0.07313086 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000243 BTC.

About Solanium

Solanium’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,500,000 coins. Solanium’s official Twitter account is @solanium_io

