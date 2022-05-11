SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Purchased by Pier Capital LLC

Pier Capital LLC boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Shares of SEDG traded down $17.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $216.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,094,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,454. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.33 and a 1-year high of $389.71. The stock has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 69.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $293.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.28). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $551.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $405.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $347.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $345.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $361.00 to $399.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.74.

In related news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 6,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.84, for a total transaction of $2,104,744.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Zvi Lando sold 19,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.08, for a total value of $6,422,620.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,214 shares of company stock valued at $14,649,566 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About SolarEdge Technologies (Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.