SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $5,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 7.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 4.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 98.8% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total transaction of $3,106,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 6,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.84, for a total transaction of $2,104,744.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,214 shares of company stock valued at $14,649,566. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SEDG traded up $2.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $236.09. 6,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,054,013. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.33 and a fifty-two week high of $389.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $293.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 74.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.10.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $551.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.66 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 11.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SEDG shares. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $345.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $328.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.74.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

