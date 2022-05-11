SOMESING One Day Trading Volume Reaches $5.92 Million (SSX)

SOMESING (SSX) traded down 19.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 11th. In the last week, SOMESING has traded 40.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. SOMESING has a market cap of $70.66 million and approximately $5.92 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SOMESING coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0267 or 0.00000093 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003475 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001421 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.00 or 0.00565032 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59,386.25 or 2.07132882 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00030834 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,042.34 or 0.07123451 BTC.

SOMESING’s genesis date was November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,646,866,545 coins. SOMESING’s official message board is medium.com/@singlovers . SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here . SOMESING’s official website is somesing.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content. SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOMESING should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SOMESING using one of the exchanges listed above.

