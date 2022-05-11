Sonendo (NYSE:SONX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sonendo (NYSE:SONX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sonendo updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NYSE SONX traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.80. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 6.75 and a quick ratio of 6.19. Sonendo has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $12.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.70.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sonendo in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,026,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Sonendo in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Sonendo in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Sonendo in the fourth quarter valued at about $936,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sonendo in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,043,000. Institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.
Sonendo Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sonendo, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes devices for root canal therapy in the United States and Canada. It provides GentleWave, a tooth decay treatment device for cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure.
