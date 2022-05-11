Sonendo (NYSE:SONX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sonendo (NYSE:SONX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sonendo updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE SONX traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.80. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 6.75 and a quick ratio of 6.19. Sonendo has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $12.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.70.

Get Sonendo alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sonendo in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,026,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Sonendo in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Sonendo in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Sonendo in the fourth quarter valued at about $936,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sonendo in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,043,000. Institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SONX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sonendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Sonendo in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.90 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Sonendo from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Sonendo from $30.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sonendo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.32.

Sonendo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sonendo, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes devices for root canal therapy in the United States and Canada. It provides GentleWave, a tooth decay treatment device for cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sonendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.