Sovryn Reaches Market Capitalization of $40.82 Million (SOV)

Sovryn (SOV) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. In the last seven days, Sovryn has traded down 32.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Sovryn coin can now be purchased for about $1.90 or 0.00006157 BTC on popular exchanges. Sovryn has a total market cap of $40.82 million and approximately $607,953.00 worth of Sovryn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003232 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $159.98 or 0.00517128 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00036546 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,681.45 or 1.99386714 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,325.86 or 0.07518405 BTC.

Sovryn Coin Profile

Sovryn’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,430,096 coins. Sovryn’s official Twitter account is @SovrynBTC . The Reddit community for Sovryn is https://reddit.com/r/Sovryn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Sovryn Coin Trading

