S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Purchased by Brendel Financial Advisors LLC

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the quarter. S&P Global accounts for about 2.5% of Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $4,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPGI traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $327.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,959,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,347,115. The stock has a market cap of $79.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $322.67 and a 1-year high of $484.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $391.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $422.79.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.39 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

In other S&P Global news, insider Dimitra Manis sold 2,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.41, for a total value of $1,068,660.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.28, for a total transaction of $1,475,553.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,280 shares of company stock valued at $4,478,177 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on S&P Global from $493.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on S&P Global from $468.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on S&P Global from $486.00 to $441.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on S&P Global from $515.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $467.57.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

