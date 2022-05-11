SparkPoint Fuel Price Reaches $0.0037 on Exchanges (SFUEL)

SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 11th. SparkPoint Fuel has a market cap of $105,775.26 and $145,712.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can currently be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, SparkPoint Fuel has traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003159 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.95 or 0.00527718 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,121.25 or 1.93198882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00033674 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,394.69 or 0.07569403 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SparkPoint Fuel Profile

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi . The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparkPoint Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparkPoint Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

