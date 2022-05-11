SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $68.05

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $68.05 and last traded at $68.05, with a volume of 600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.84.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.04 and its 200-day moving average is $78.96.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CWB. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,600,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $136,580,000 after acquiring an additional 260,414 shares during the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 1,893.3% during the third quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,870,000 after purchasing an additional 254,521 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 7,019.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 212,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,595,000 after acquiring an additional 209,108 shares during the period. Wavelength Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $10,385,000. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,313,000.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.