SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) Shares Sold by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,380 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RWX. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 715.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,485 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:RWX opened at $29.86 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.78 and a fifty-two week high of $38.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.98.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

