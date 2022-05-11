SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) Shares Sold by Wharton Business Group LLC

Wharton Business Group LLC lowered its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 143,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,394 shares during the period. Wharton Business Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $7,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,802,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $254,123,000 after buying an additional 533,075 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,159,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,378,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 797,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,212,000 after purchasing an additional 57,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 728,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,741,000 after purchasing an additional 16,690 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.34. 5,935,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,036,972. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.45. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 1 year low of $45.43 and a 1 year high of $60.60.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

