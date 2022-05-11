SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 58,564 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 600,317 shares.The stock last traded at $124.61 and had previously closed at $125.27.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.09 and its 200-day moving average is $126.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

