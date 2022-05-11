Sprott Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (TSE:SII)

Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 13th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

TSE SII traded down C$2.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$47.30. 30,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,085. Sprott has a one year low of C$41.72 and a one year high of C$71.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$60.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$55.42. The stock has a market cap of C$1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

Sprott (TSE:SII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$43.63 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprott will post 2.9400002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SII has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Sprott from C$62.00 to C$58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Sprott from C$67.00 to C$63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

