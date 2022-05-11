Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CFO Preto Joseph Del Sells 900 Shares

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $42,876.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,347,744.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

On Tuesday, April 19th, Preto Joseph Del sold 900 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total value of $63,441.00.

On Monday, April 4th, Preto Joseph Del sold 439 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.07, for a total value of $36,467.73.

On Tuesday, March 22nd, Preto Joseph Del sold 900 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total value of $67,968.00.

On Thursday, February 17th, Preto Joseph Del sold 900 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.86, for a total value of $60,174.00.

Sprout Social stock traded down $6.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,140,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,122. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.30 and a beta of 1.49. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.03 and a 12-month high of $145.42.

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $57.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.25 million. Sprout Social’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Sprout Social from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Sprout Social from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Sprout Social from $91.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Sprout Social from $165.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Sprout Social from $155.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprout Social has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPT. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprout Social by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

