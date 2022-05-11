SPYR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPYR) Short Interest Update

SPYR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPYR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a decrease of 86.0% from the April 15th total of 97,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,798,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SPYR traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.04. 1,555,624 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 706,120. SPYR has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.05.

Get SPYR alerts:

SPYR Company Profile (Get Rating)

SPYR, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company develops and resells Apple ecosystem compatible products with focus on the smart home market. It is also involved in the development, publication, and co-publication of mobile electronic games cellular telephones and tablets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPYR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.