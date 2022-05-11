Square (NYSE:SQ) Shares Down 8.7%

Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) dropped 8.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $77.00 and last traded at $77.07. Approximately 742,372 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 19,979,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.39.

SQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Square from $240.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Square from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Square from $203.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Square in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Square from $240.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.67.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.49. The firm has a market cap of $43.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -502.90 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Square ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Square had a positive return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Square news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.79, for a total value of $716,181.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 128,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,254,611.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.47, for a total transaction of $375,564.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 159,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,723,492.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,783 shares of company stock valued at $2,459,562. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Square by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 8,974 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Square by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after buying an additional 6,822 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Square by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 19,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Square by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Square by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.56% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

