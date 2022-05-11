St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,767 ($21.79) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 47.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on STJ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,610 ($19.85) to GBX 1,680 ($20.71) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,900 ($23.42) to GBX 1,750 ($21.58) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($23.42) price objective on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,700 ($20.96) to GBX 1,600 ($19.73) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,655.78 ($20.41).

Shares of LON STJ opened at GBX 1,194 ($14.72) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,363.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,499.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.31, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.20. St. James’s Place has a 1-year low of GBX 1,156.50 ($14.26) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,742.50 ($21.48). The company has a market cap of £6.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74.

In other St. James’s Place news, insider Ian Gascoigne sold 29,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,280 ($15.78), for a total transaction of £380,441.60 ($469,044.01). Also, insider Andrew Croft acquired 134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,464 ($18.05) per share, with a total value of £1,961.76 ($2,418.64).

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

