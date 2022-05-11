Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. Co (NYSE:SWT) to Issue $1.31 Quarterly Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. Co (NYSE:SWT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 1.3125 per share on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $5.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of SWT opened at $78.63 on Wednesday. Stanley Black & Decker has a one year low of $77.46 and a one year high of $129.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.01.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 633,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,212,000 after acquiring an additional 7,883 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 511,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period.

