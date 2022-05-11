Stantec (NYSE:STN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.33-$2.41 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.39 billion-$3.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.36 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stantec from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stantec in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Stantec from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Stantec from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Stantec from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.92.

Get Stantec alerts:

Shares of STN stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,960. Stantec has a 52-week low of $42.83 and a 52-week high of $58.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 0.93.

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Rating ) (TSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Stantec had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $726.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.46 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stantec will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.1415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Stantec’s payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Stantec by 144.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Stantec by 3.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stantec by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stantec by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Stantec by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,830,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,970,000 after acquiring an additional 375,821 shares during the period. 62.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stantec Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.