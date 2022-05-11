Stantec (NYSE:STN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $42.95

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $42.95 and last traded at $42.98, with a volume of 7318 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.43.

STN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Stantec from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stantec in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stantec presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.92.

Get Stantec alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.86.

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Rating ) (TSE:STN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $726.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.46 million. Stantec had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 13.60%. Research analysts predict that Stantec Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.1415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Stantec’s payout ratio is 39.86%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Stantec by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stantec by 0.5% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 51,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stantec by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Stantec by 49.3% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Stantec by 144.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stantec Company Profile (NYSE:STN)

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.