Starbucks Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.49 (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.49 per share by the coffee company on Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

Starbucks has increased its dividend by an average of 19.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Starbucks has a dividend payout ratio of 52.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Starbucks to earn $3.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.2%.

Get Starbucks alerts:

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $71.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $82.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.90. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $71.61 and a 12-month high of $126.32.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,354 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $326,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $413,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Evercore ISI raised Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Starbucks from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stephens dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.96.

Starbucks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.