Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,568,587 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 284,839 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $768,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,109,266 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,212,852,000 after acquiring an additional 563,271 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,407,000 after acquiring an additional 396,104 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,273,119 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,022,918,000 after acquiring an additional 345,492 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 86.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,239,631 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $577,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 150.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,375,236 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $482,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

SBUX stock traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.02. The company had a trading volume of 891,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,575,017. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $71.61 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The company has a market capitalization of $80.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.90.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 52.55%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SBUX. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $91.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.96.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

