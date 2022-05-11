State Street (NYSE:STT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $66.25

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $66.25 and last traded at $66.31, with a volume of 3521637 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.71.

STT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of State Street from $130.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of State Street from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of State Street from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.29.

The firm has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.16 and its 200-day moving average is $90.12.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. State Street had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 11.59%. State Street’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.89%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of State Street by 63.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,419,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $628,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886,287 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of State Street by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 75,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,023,000 after purchasing an additional 16,195 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of State Street by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 78,842 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of State Street by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 10,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of State Street by 17.4% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About State Street (NYSE:STT)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

