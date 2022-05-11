Stellar Price Down 13.8% Over Last Week (XLM)

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 10th. Stellar has a total market capitalization of $3.68 billion and approximately $525.59 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Stellar has traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar. One Stellar coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000479 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003224 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.96 or 0.00515797 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.75 or 0.00144309 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00036593 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62,181.83 or 2.00501987 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar Profile

XLM uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,787,832 coins and its circulating supply is 24,810,503,025 coins. Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Buying and Selling Stellar

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

