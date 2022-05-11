STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Stake Raised by OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,101 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in STERIS were worth $2,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in STERIS by 171.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 27,349 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,657,000 after buying an additional 17,275 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 26,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 218,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,722,000 after purchasing an additional 120,608 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,873 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

In other STERIS news, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.48, for a total transaction of $2,043,840.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,023 shares in the company, valued at $7,925,756.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 1,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.10, for a total value of $442,683.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,491 shares of company stock worth $6,075,309. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on STE shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on STERIS in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on STERIS in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.14.

STERIS stock traded up $2.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $218.12. 4,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,751. The business has a fifty day moving average of $236.04 and a 200 day moving average of $232.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a PE ratio of 74.52 and a beta of 0.67. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $188.10 and a 1-year high of $255.93.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is 59.52%.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

