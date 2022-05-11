stETH (Lido) (STETH) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $163.27 Million

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 10th. One stETH (Lido) coin can currently be purchased for about $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. stETH (Lido) has a market cap of $4.76 billion and $163.27 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, stETH (Lido) has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003192 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $163.56 or 0.00522210 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00035981 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,916.90 or 1.94498509 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,343.42 or 0.07482173 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Profile

stETH (Lido)’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 1,366,874 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH (Lido)

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH (Lido) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase stETH (Lido) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

