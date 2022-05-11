stETH Price Hits $704.92 on Exchanges (STETH)

stETH (STETH) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 11th. One stETH coin can now be purchased for about $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, stETH has traded flat against the US dollar. stETH has a market capitalization of $5.39 million and $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003335 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.66 or 0.00560385 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59,932.36 or 2.00319471 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00030820 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,152.48 or 0.07194519 BTC.

About stETH

stETH’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. The official website for stETH is lido.fi . The official message board for stETH is blog.lido.fi . stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase stETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

