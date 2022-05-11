Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $8.75

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.75 and last traded at $8.94, with a volume of 134861 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.55.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SFIX. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Stitch Fix from $19.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Stitch Fix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial lowered Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Stitch Fix from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Stitch Fix from $21.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stitch Fix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.95.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.41. The company has a market capitalization of $793.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.96 and a beta of 1.73.

Stitch Fix ( NASDAQ:SFIX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The company had revenue of $516.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc grew its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Stitch Fix during the third quarter worth about $13,952,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 562,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,645,000 after acquiring an additional 110,282 shares in the last quarter. Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York lifted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 27.2% during the third quarter. Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York now owns 32,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 6,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 252.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 29,951 shares in the last quarter. 70.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stitch Fix Company Profile (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

