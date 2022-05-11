StockNews.com Lowers Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) to Sell

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

BLX stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.34. The company had a trading volume of 114,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,625. The company has a market capitalization of $519.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.16. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has a 1-year low of $14.17 and a 1-year high of $19.33.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.12). Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. had a net margin of 35.49% and a return on equity of 6.03%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in the fourth quarter valued at about $365,000. Thomas White International Ltd. grew its position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 0.7% in the third quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 319,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 2.0% in the first quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 444,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,932,000 after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.37% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (Get Rating)

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral loans, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.

