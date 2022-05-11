StockNews.com Lowers Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) to Sell

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cellectis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.88.

Shares of CLLS stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.11. The company had a trading volume of 85,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,881. Cellectis has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $16.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 4.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.59. The company has a market cap of $141.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.24.

Cellectis ( NASDAQ:CLLS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.50. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 41.88% and a negative net margin of 170.26%. The company had revenue of $13.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.95) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cellectis will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Cellectis during the third quarter worth $287,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Cellectis by 94.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Cellectis in the third quarter worth $42,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Cellectis by 1,066.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Cellectis by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.55% of the company’s stock.

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

