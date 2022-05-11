StockNews.com Lowers EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Sunday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EnPro Industries from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $121.67.

EnPro Industries stock opened at $91.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.37. EnPro Industries has a fifty-two week low of $79.80 and a fifty-two week high of $117.63.

EnPro Industries ( NYSE:NPO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $328.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.23 million. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 14.73%. EnPro Industries’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that EnPro Industries will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.29%.

In other news, CFO John M. Childress II sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total transaction of $1,076,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 1,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.29, for a total value of $139,027.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 24.3% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EnPro Industries in the first quarter valued at $598,000. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EnPro Industries in the first quarter valued at about $249,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in EnPro Industries by 7.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income raised its position in EnPro Industries by 13.6% in the first quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 108,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,615,000 after purchasing an additional 12,980 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

