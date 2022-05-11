StockNews.com Lowers National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) to Hold

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NNN. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, National Retail Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.90.

Shares of NNN traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.78. The company had a trading volume of 885,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,220. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.02. The company has a quick ratio of 8.63, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. National Retail Properties has a 1-year low of $40.65 and a 1-year high of $50.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.84.

National Retail Properties ( NYSE:NNN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $190.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.63 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that National Retail Properties will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the third quarter worth $1,200,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 31.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,889,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,599,000 after buying an additional 447,035 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 17,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 147,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,087,000 after buying an additional 6,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

