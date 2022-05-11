StockNews.com Lowers National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) to Hold

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NNN. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, National Retail Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.90.
Shares of NNN traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.78. The company had a trading volume of 885,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,220. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.02. The company has a quick ratio of 8.63, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. National Retail Properties has a 1-year low of $40.65 and a 1-year high of $50.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.84.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the third quarter worth $1,200,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 31.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,889,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,599,000 after buying an additional 447,035 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 17,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 147,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,087,000 after buying an additional 6,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.
National Retail Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)
National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.
