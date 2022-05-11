StockNews.com Lowers The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) to Hold

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hanover Insurance Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.33.

Shares of NYSE THG traded down $4.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.64. The company had a trading volume of 209,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,504. The Hanover Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $121.69 and a twelve month high of $155.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $147.98 and its 200-day moving average is $137.97.

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.20. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The Hanover Insurance Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Richard W. Lavey sold 9,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $1,305,320.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. Roche sold 922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.24, for a total transaction of $143,131.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,618,627.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,158 shares of company stock valued at $2,916,191 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 25,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

