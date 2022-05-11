StockNews.com Upgrades CRH (NYSE:CRH) to “Strong-Buy”

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CRH. Barclays upgraded shares of CRH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of CRH from €56.00 ($58.95) to €50.00 ($52.63) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Redburn Partners cut shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CRH from €58.00 ($61.05) to €59.00 ($62.11) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.09.

NYSE:CRH traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.16. 1,427,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,017. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.90 and its 200-day moving average is $46.98. CRH has a twelve month low of $37.55 and a twelve month high of $54.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners increased its position in CRH by 5.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,270,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $210,865,000 after purchasing an additional 268,277 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in CRH by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,172,316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,898,000 after purchasing an additional 94,357 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in CRH by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,014,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,546,000 after purchasing an additional 161,076 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in CRH by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 886,933 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,830,000 after purchasing an additional 258,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC increased its position in CRH by 4.3% during the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 700,178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,013,000 after purchasing an additional 29,153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.67% of the company’s stock.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

