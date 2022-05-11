StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.87

Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.87 and last traded at $7.88, with a volume of 191256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.51.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STNE. Citigroup upgraded StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on StoneCo in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on StoneCo from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on StoneCo from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.31.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 2.36.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STNE. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 1st quarter valued at $366,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 1st quarter valued at $411,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 142,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after acquiring an additional 34,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.45% of the company’s stock.
StoneCo Company Profile (NASDAQ:STNE)
StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on StoneCo (STNE)
- Wendy’s Growth Story Has Come To An End
- Beyond Meat Could Sizzle After Q1 Results Are Released
- Can Six Flags(SIX) or Cedar Fair (FUN) Give Investors a Thrill Later This Year?
- Inflation Hasn’t Peaked At Reynolds Consumer Products
- Is Now The Time To Buy Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN)?
Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.