StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.87

Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.87 and last traded at $7.88, with a volume of 191256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.51.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STNE. Citigroup upgraded StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on StoneCo in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on StoneCo from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on StoneCo from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.31.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 2.36.

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 28.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 87.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STNE. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 1st quarter valued at $366,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 1st quarter valued at $411,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 142,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after acquiring an additional 34,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.45% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Company Profile (NASDAQ:STNE)

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

