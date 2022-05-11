Sujal M. Patel Purchases 50,000 Shares of Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) Stock

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Rating) CEO Sujal M. Patel bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.96 per share, with a total value of $198,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,964,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,459,372.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:NAUT traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.31. The company had a trading volume of 470,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,952. Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $12.38. The firm has a market cap of $411.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.53.

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NAUT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Nautilus Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Nautilus Biotechnology from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.67.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAUT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.89% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It develops Nautilus Platform, a proteomics platform that includes end-to-end solution comprised of instruments, consumables, and software analysis.

