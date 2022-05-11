Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.84

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.84 and last traded at $5.87, with a volume of 18725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.93.
A number of research firms have weighed in on SMFG. StockNews.com cut shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.74.
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:SMFG)
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.
