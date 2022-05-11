Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.84

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.84 and last traded at $5.87, with a volume of 18725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.93.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SMFG. StockNews.com cut shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 31.1% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 237,077 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 56,217 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 1,054.3% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 144,663 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 82.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 46,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 21,187 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 29.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,853,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,050,000 after buying an additional 1,765,786 shares during the period. 3.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:SMFG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.