Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $13.52

Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.52 and last traded at $13.54, with a volume of 90008 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.17.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $53.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.31.

The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.28.

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $65.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.18 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 9.95% and a negative net margin of 52.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. Research analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Chris Hayden sold 3,780 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $82,063.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Akbar Mohamed acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.09 per share, with a total value of $190,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 199.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 31,646 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 24.2% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,999,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,291,000 after acquiring an additional 973,966 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 185.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 27,160 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 17.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 302,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,980,000 after purchasing an additional 45,609 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the first quarter worth $672,000.

About Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA)

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

