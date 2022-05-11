Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $18.13

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.13 and last traded at $18.22, with a volume of 298476 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.46.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $86.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.79.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.23 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.38). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 8.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $495.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Sunrun’s revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 5,089 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $116,588.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 231,502 shares in the company, valued at $5,303,710.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 21,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $676,518.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,748 shares of company stock valued at $1,225,347. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 512.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 845 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 743.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 928 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,006 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 309.6% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

