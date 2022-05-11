Swap (XWP) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $304.00

Swap (XWP) traded up 19.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. During the last seven days, Swap has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar. One Swap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0079 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Swap has a market capitalization of $119,839.40 and $304.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Swap’s total supply is 15,216,787 coins. Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swap’s official website is swap.fyi

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

