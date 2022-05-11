Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Switch (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Switch had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 0.91%. The business had revenue of $164.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Switch’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Switch updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE SWCH traded up $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.75. The company had a trading volume of 6,960,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,155. Switch has a 52 week low of $17.72 and a 52 week high of $32.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 615.00 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.81.

Get Switch alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 420.00%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SWCH. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Switch from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Switch from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Switch from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Switch from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.91.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $1,229,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,658,397 shares in the company, valued at $81,692,539.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 29.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWCH. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Switch by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Switch in the 4th quarter valued at $492,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Switch by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Switch by 199.4% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 31,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 20,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Switch by 1,226.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 40,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.25% of the company’s stock.

Switch Company Profile (Get Rating)

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.