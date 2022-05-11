Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Purchased by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,644 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $4,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYF. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the third quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 1,219.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 143.1% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

SYF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.89.

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $36.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.01. The stock has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.43. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $33.76 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 29.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 11.94%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, April 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.80 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

