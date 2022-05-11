Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.63), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 9.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.54) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNDX opened at $15.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.15 and its 200 day moving average is $17.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 21.68 and a current ratio of 21.68. The company has a market capitalization of $832.93 million, a P/E ratio of 35.21 and a beta of 1.53. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $13.58 and a fifty-two week high of $22.71.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SNDX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.17.

In related news, insider Briggs Morrison sold 101,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $1,763,235.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,238.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 305,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469 shares during the period.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

