Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Purchased by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden boosted its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,195 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Sysco were worth $4,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 22,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sysco by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Sysco by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Sysco by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the topic of several research reports. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.89.

In other Sysco news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 7,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $613,785.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 75,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $6,452,186.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 223,692 shares of company stock valued at $19,406,794. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYY traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $84.06. 4,074,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,654,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.39 and its 200 day moving average is $79.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.14. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $68.05 and a one year high of $91.53.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $16.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 82.36%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.69%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

