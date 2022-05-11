T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Purchased by Paradigm Financial Partners LLC

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 612.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 205,975 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,049 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $22,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,380 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 7,934 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on TMUS shares. Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays set a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a $170.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.10.

Shares of TMUS stock traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $123.00. 5,080,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,589,351. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.51 and a fifty-two week high of $150.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $20.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.14 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 3.49%. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

