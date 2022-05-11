Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Shares Gap Up to $17.89

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.89, but opened at $18.82. Talos Energy shares last traded at $18.41, with a volume of 5,421 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.28.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.49.

Talos Energy ( NYSE:TALO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.21. Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 9.19% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $382.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.10 million. Equities research analysts predict that Talos Energy Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Riverstone Holdings Llc sold 121,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $2,413,754.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,020,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,007,910.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $69,640,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,698,680 shares of company stock worth $83,521,964 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TALO. Sourcerock Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 3,882,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,998 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Talos Energy during the third quarter worth $12,889,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Talos Energy by 12.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,099,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,760,000 after buying an additional 767,176 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Talos Energy by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,256,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,912,000 after buying an additional 629,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Talos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $4,851,000. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of 161.59 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 107,764 thousand barrels of crude oil, 236,353 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 14,435 thousand barrels of crude oil.

